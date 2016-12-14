Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan prepares for an interview in New York City, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Syrian government forces of breaking a ceasefire deal in Aleppo on Wednesday, but said Turkey is still making efforts to create a corridor to evacuate people from the Syrian city.

Erdogan said he would speak later by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Aleppo, which he described as "very fragile". He was addressing a group of local administrators in Ankara, in comments broadcast live.

Erdogan also said preparations were complete for evacuees from Aleppo to come to Idlib in Syria and to Turkey.

The planned evacuation of rebel districts of Aleppo stalled on Wednesday as air strikes and heavy shelling hit the city and Iran was said to have imposed new conditions on the deal.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)