Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ANKARA Turkey has adjusted its military rules of engagement to allow NATO allies to carry out more patrol flights along its border with northern Syria, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.
"Some NATO countries, especially Britain, complained that they could not perform enough patrol flights on Turkey's Syrian border as the engagement rules were too strict," the official told Reuters.
"After talks ... Turkey eased these engagement rules to bring them in line with NATO policies," he said. NATO was told about the move around three weeks ago, the official said, but coalition countries had not yet carried out additional flights.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by David Dolan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
