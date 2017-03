BEIRUT Islamic State fighters advanced against rival insurgents in northern Syria on Sunday, capturing areas close to a border crossing with Turkey, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The fighters captured the town of Soran Azaz and two nearby villages after violent clashes with other rebels, the Observatory said.

It said this meant the group could now move along a road leading north to the Bab al-Salam border crossing between the Syrian province of Aleppo and the Turkish province of Kilis.

