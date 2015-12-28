Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) review the guard of honour during the welcoming ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Turkey would not look positively on Syrian forces hostile to Ankara moving to the west of the Euphrates, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, after a U.S.-backed alliance of Kurds and Arab rebels took a dam on the river from Islamic State.

Turkey has long opposed advances by Syrian Kurdish forces for fear this will lead to the creation of a Kurdish state on its border which in turn might encourage its own Kurdish minority.

Speaking at a news conference in the Serbian capital where he was on an official visit, Davutoglu said the government's current information showed that the groups that crossed the Euphrates over the weekend were Arabs, not Kurdish, forces.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Richard Balmforth)