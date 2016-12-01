ANKARA "A good part" of Syrian Kurdish fighters have withdrawn from the Syrian city of Manbij, a Turkish deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Turkey has repeatedly insisted that the Syrian Kurdish YPG and PYD should quit Manbij, something that both they and the United States have said has already happened.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus made the comments during an interview on the state-run broadcaster TRT Haber, and added that Turkey's ongoing operations in Syria's al-Bab and Manbij were matters of national security unrelated to the situation in Aleppo.

Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports the rebels fighting to oust him, but the two have been trying to find common ground on Syria since a rapprochement in August.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)