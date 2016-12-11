ANKARA Turkish warplanes destroyed 27 Islamic State targets and killed 12 militants in the latest operations in northern Syria, the Turkish army said on Sunday.

The jets hit shelters, vehicles mounted with guns, ammunition depots and other targets strikes in the al-Bab, Bzagah and Kabr al Mukri regions of northern Syria, the army said in a statement.

The air strikes in northern Syria are part of Ankara's almost four-month-old "Euphrates Shield" operation with Turkish-backed rebels, which aims to push the jihadists and Kurdish militia fighters away from the Syrian border area.

