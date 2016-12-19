ANKARA One Turkish soldier was killed in a car bomb attack in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab while 11 Islamic State militants were killed in clashes on Sunday, the Turkish military said in a statement on Monday.

It said Turkish warplanes on Sunday destroyed 52 Islamic State targets in the area of al-Bab, which is controlled by the jihadists. The strikes were part of the nearly four-month old "Euphrates Shield" operation to drive IS and a Kurdish militia away from the border area.

