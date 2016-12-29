Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to discuss the ceasefire in Syria due to come into effect at midnight, Erdogan's spokesman said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed upcoming talks about Syria due to take place in the Kazakh capital Astana, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in the statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire between Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian government starting at midnight on Thursday. The Kremlin statement came after Moscow, Iran and Turkey said they were ready to broker a peace deal in the nearly six-year-old Syrian war.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)