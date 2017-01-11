May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
ANKARA Turkey's allies are still providing weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said on Wednesday, asking "what business does a terror group have at the peace table?".
The YPG is one of the United States' strongest allies in its fight against Islamic State in Syria. Ankara regards the Kurdish militia as a terror group closely linked to militants who have fought a three-decade-old insurgency in southeast Turkey.
Syrian peace talks are planned to be held in the Kazakh capital Astana, but the date and participants remain unclear.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.