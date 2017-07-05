Deadly blast hits bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
ASTANA Turkey has blocked the adoption of documents aimed at implementing the de-escalation zones plan in Syria, Syrian government lead negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said on Wednesday.
Because of Ankara's position the talks have achieved "very modest" results, he told reporters.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg, who have vowed to disrupt the G20 summit in the German port city.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.