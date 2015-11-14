BELEK, Turkey Turkey's military has killed four Islamic State militants after coming under fire from the insurgents across the Syrian border on Saturday, security sources told Reuters.

The Turkish troops returned fire on the militants, who were travelling in two vehicles along the border across from the southeastern town of Oguzeli in Gaziantep province, the sources said. The militants first fired on the soldiers after being warned to leave the area, the sources said.

One security official told Reuters that the threat to Turkey from Islamic State was on the increase.

