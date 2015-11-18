ISTANBUL Turkey and the United States will intensify operations aimed at flushing Islamic State back from part of the Turkish-Syrian border in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"We will not allow Daesh to continue its presence on our border," Sinirlioglu was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

"We have long continued air operations in that region with the United States ... We have certain plans to terminate the Daesh (Islamic State) presence in our border. Once these plans are finalised, our operations will intensify. You will see this in the coming days," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday his country would start an operation with Turkey to secure the northern Syrian border.

(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)