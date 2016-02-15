South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
ANKARA Turkey is "shocked" by recent remarks from the U.S. State Department that put Ankara in the same basket as Kurdish YPG insurgents, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Monday.
Bilgic was referring to comments from U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby, who has urged both Turkey and the Syrian Kurds to focus on tackling a "common threat" of Islamic State militants who control large parts of Syria.
Washington's support of the YPG has been a sticking point for Ankara, which sees the group as terrorists affiliated to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has carried out a three-decade insurgency for autonomy in Turkey's southeast.
Bilgic also said Turkey will not seek permission to fight against "any terrorist organisations", and conveyed its protest of Kirby's comments to U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.