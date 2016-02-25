Kurdish members of the Self-Defense Forces stand near the Syrian-Turkish border in the Syrian city of al-Derbasiyah during a protest against the operations launched in Turkey by government security forces against the Kurds, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

ANKARA The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, like Islamic State, seeks to divide Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that the country's territorial integrity must be preserved.

"The aim of the PYD and YPG is clear, just like Daesh they want to divide Syria to form their own management," Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency in an interview broadcast live on television. The PYD is the political wing of the Syrian Kurdish militia. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

"As the international support group, our aim is not to divide the Syrian territory but to protect its territorial integrity," Cavusoglu said.

