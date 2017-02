ANKARA Two rockets from Islamic State-controlled Syrian territory have struck a residential area in Turkish border town of Kilis, injuring several people, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the militant group, has been frequently hit by rocket fire in recent weeks.

