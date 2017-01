ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday negotiations over the future of Syria should resume and he called for a fourth round of peace talks in Geneva.

Cavusoglu also said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber that the surrounding of Aleppo by Syrian government forces threatened a new wave of migration.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler)