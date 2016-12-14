Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart on the situation in Aleppo on Wednesday, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry said, as Ankara tried to keep a fragile truce in the Syrian city on track.

Turkey and Russia brokered a deal on Tuesday meant to allow the evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo. But heavy clashes broke out in the city on Wednesday after Iran was said by Syrian opposition officials to have imposed new conditions.

The Turkish sources did not give details of the talks between Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)