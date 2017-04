ANKARA Syria-based missile systems harassed four Turkish F-16 warplanes near the border between the two countries on Sunday, Turkey's military said in a statement on Monday, adding that its units gave the "necessary response."

The military did not specify what that response was, but it was the first time it referred to such a response after around a week of harassments of its jets.

