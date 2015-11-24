MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Tuesday called the downing of a Russian Su-24 warplane in Syria a "very serious incident", but said it was too early to draw conclusions.

"It is just impossible to say something without having full information," Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, told reporters.

Ankara said that Turkish fighter jets had shot down a Russian-made warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday after repeatedly warning it over air space violations. The Russian Defence Ministry said it could prove its plane had not strayed into Turkish airspace.

