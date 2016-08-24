Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Saleh Muslim, head of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that Turkey was entering a "quagmire" in Syria and faced defeat there like Islamic State after its forces hit targets in northern Syria.
Turkey, supported by warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition, struck Islamic State along its border on Wednesday. Ankara sees Muslim's PYD, which has also battled Islamic State with U.S. backing, as a threat because of its links with Kurdish militants waging their own insurgency on Turkish soil since 1984.
"Turkey is in Syrian quagmire. Will be defeated as Daesh," Muslim tweeted in Turkish, Arabic and English. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.