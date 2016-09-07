ISTANBUL Syrian Kurdish fighters have not completely pulled back to the east of the Euphrates river, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Wednesday, voicing a frequent complaint about the advance of the U.S.-backed militia in northern Syria.

Ankara, which sees the Syrian Kurdish YPG as an extension of the Kurdish PKK group fighting an insurgency on Turkish soil, wants the Syrian militia to pull back to the east of the Euphrates, where there is a Kurdish-controlled canton.

Differences over the YPG have added to the tension between Turkey and NATO ally the United States. Washington sees the YPG as a successful client in fighting Islamic State in Syria, while Turkey calls it a terrorist organisation.

