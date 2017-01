ANKARA Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes against 12 Islamic State targets in the al-Bab region of northern Syria on Wednesday and killed 23 militants according to initial assessments, Turkey's military said.

The statement also said one Turkish soldier was killed and six were wounded, one of them seriously, in a vehicle-borne bomb attack in the area on Wednesday morning. Media reports earlier said two soldiers were killed in the attack.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler)