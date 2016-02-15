South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
KIEV Turkey does not have any security forces in Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, confirming earlier comments by his defence minister to state-owned media.
Davutoglu made the statement in a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev. Anadolu Agency had previously quoted Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz as denying a report that some Turkish soldiers had entered Syria at the weekend.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.