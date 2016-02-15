KIEV Turkey does not have any security forces in Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, confirming earlier comments by his defence minister to state-owned media.

Davutoglu made the statement in a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev. Anadolu Agency had previously quoted Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz as denying a report that some Turkish soldiers had entered Syria at the weekend.

