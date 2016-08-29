ANKARA Turkish armed forces have carried out 61 artillery strikes around the northern Syrian town of Jarablus in the past 24 hours, hitting 20 targets, Turkey's military said on Monday.

The military said in a statement it was "taking all measures and showing maximum sensitivity" to prevent harm to civilians.

Turkey-backed forces pushed deeper into northern Syria on Monday, drawing a rebuke from NATO ally the United States, which said it was concerned the battle for territory had shifted away from targeting Islamic State.

