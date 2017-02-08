ANKARA Syrian rebels and Turkish special forces have together made important progress in northern Syria in the fight against Islamic State, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

In a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Cavusoglu also said that the next target would be Syria's Raqqa.

Syrian rebels supported by Turkish armed forces seized control of strategically important hills around the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab after operations launched overnight, Turkey's military said on Wednesday.

