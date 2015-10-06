BRUSSELS NATO's Secretary-General said on Tuesday he doubted Russia's explanation that its weekend violations of Turkey's airspace were a mistake because there were two such incursions and they lasted longer than just a few seconds.

"I will not speculate on the motives but this does not look like an accident... and we have two of them," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference, referring to the incursions and noting their duration.

Stoltenberg said the U.S.-led NATO alliance, of which Turkey is a member, had not received "any real explanation" of what happened. He said he had not had any direct contact with Moscow but NATO has discussed the possibility of using its military lines of communication with Russia.

