ANKARA Turkey believes the two pilots from a Russian war plane it shot down close to the Syrian border on Tuesday are still alive and is working to secure their release from Syrian rebels, a Turkish government official told Reuters.

"Our units, who received the information that the two pilots were alive, are working to get them from opposition rebels safely," the official said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)