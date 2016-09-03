Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by Turkey seized several villages from Islamic State near the town of al-Rai, from where the rebel groups launched a new operation against the jihadists earlier on Saturday, a rebel official said.
"They took several villages, about eight villages. At first they took two and withdrew from them, but then reinforcements came and there was an advance," Zakaria Malahifji of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim group told Reuters.
The areas seized were to the east and south of al-Rai, which is 2 km (1 mile) from the Turkish border.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.