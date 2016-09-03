Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BEIRUT Turkey-backed Syrian rebels on Saturday launched a new operation against Islamic State near the border which aims to advance eastwards against the jihadists from the town of al-Rai, a rebel commander said.
"The operations are to work from al-Rai towards the villages that were liberated west of Jarablus," Colonel Ahmed Osman of the Sultan Murad rebel group told Reuters, adding the offensive was backed by Turkey.
The offensive would put pressure on Islamic State from both east and west of a stretch of territory it controls along the border between Jarablus and al-Rai.
(Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by John Davison; Editing by Jon Boyle)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.