MOSCOW The Russian defence ministry said on Friday all its planes in Syria had safely returned to base and all its drones were operating "as planned" after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone near the Syrian border, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The ministry was commenting after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone in Turkish air space near the Syrian border on Friday. Its nationality has not yet been identified, a senior government official told Reuters.

