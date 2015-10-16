Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSCOW The Russian defence ministry said on Friday all its planes in Syria had safely returned to base and all its drones were operating "as planned" after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone near the Syrian border, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The ministry was commenting after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone in Turkish air space near the Syrian border on Friday. Its nationality has not yet been identified, a senior government official told Reuters.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.