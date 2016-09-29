ANKARA Turkey is "more than ready" to coordinate with Russia on a Syrian ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian assistance if the Kremlin is willing to do so, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"We discussed the issues of ceasefire and humanitarian aid with our Iranian counterpart Mr. Zarif yesterday. After the normalisation of our relations we are discussing the same issues with our ally Russia," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara, referring to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We have to try harder for a ceasefire and political resolution. If Russia is prepared to cooperate with us on the ceasefire and humanitarian aid, we are more than ready."

