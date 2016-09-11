ISTANBUL Turkish air strikes killed 20 Islamic State militants in northern Syria on Saturday, broadcaster CNN Turk cited the Turkish military as saying on Sunday.

The strikes targeted three buildings, one vehicle and one motorbike around the Syrian town of Tel el-Hawa, CNN Turk said.

Separately, the head of the military said in message to mark a public holiday that "Operation Euphrates Shield", a Turkish incursion into Syria against Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters launched two and half weeks ago, would "continue decisively", according to broadcaster NTV.

