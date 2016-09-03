BEIRUT Turkish tanks entered the Syrian town of al-Rai near the border on Saturday in support of a new insurgent attack against Islamic State, a rebel spokesman said.

"They (the tanks) entered the attack now," said Mohammed Rasheed of the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, which operates under the banner of the Free Syrian Army.

The wider offensive against Islamic State along the Syria-Turkey border is being waged by Turkish-backed FSA factions and has been supported by Turkish tanks and warplanes.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Jon Boyle)