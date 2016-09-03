Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BEIRUT Turkish tanks entered the Syrian town of al-Rai near the border on Saturday in support of a new insurgent attack against Islamic State, a rebel spokesman said.
"They (the tanks) entered the attack now," said Mohammed Rasheed of the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, which operates under the banner of the Free Syrian Army.
The wider offensive against Islamic State along the Syria-Turkey border is being waged by Turkish-backed FSA factions and has been supported by Turkish tanks and warplanes.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Jon Boyle)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.