Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Turkey expects to swiftly eliminate the threat from Islamic State after launching an operation with U.S.-led coalition forces to sweep militants out of the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Wednesday.
He told Anadolu Agency that Turkish authorities had evacuated residents from the Turkish border town of Karkamis and six other villages as a precaution after the operation involving jets, artillery and special forces began on Wednesday morning.
He said Turkey will not allow militant groups to threaten the country, but sees the threat coming not just from Islamic State but from other "terrorist" organisations.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan)
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.