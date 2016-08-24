Turkish-backed Syrian rebels are seen in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as they are pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey will continue operations in Syria, where Turkish tanks, jets and special forces launched an offensive in support of Syrian rebels on Wednesday, until imminent threats to its national security are neutralized, a Turkish official said.

The aim of the operation, dubbed "Euphrates Shield", is to permanently stop the flow of foreign terrorist fighters and cut supply routes to militant groups, the official said.

