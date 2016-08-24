Smoke rises from the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey-backed rebels took control of the Syrian town of Jarablus on Wednesday, state-run Anadolu Agency said, sweeping Islamic State from one its last strongholds on the Syrian-Turkish border.

Turkish forces did not sustain any casualties in the operation, which was launched early on Wednesday morning, but one Syrian rebel was killed, Anadolu said.

The Syrian rebels were backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes. The operation marked Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into its southern neighbour.

