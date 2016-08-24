Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA Turkey-backed rebels took control of the Syrian town of Jarablus on Wednesday, state-run Anadolu Agency said, sweeping Islamic State from one its last strongholds on the Syrian-Turkish border.
Turkish forces did not sustain any casualties in the operation, which was launched early on Wednesday morning, but one Syrian rebel was killed, Anadolu said.
The Syrian rebels were backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes. The operation marked Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into its southern neighbour.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.