May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ANKARA Turkey's prime minister said on Tuesday he expected the new U.S. administration to halt supplying weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, saying the administration of President Barack Obama was responsible for such weapon supply.
"The United States should not allow this strategic partnership (with Turkey) to be overshadowed by a terrorist organisation," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers at the parliament.
Ankara has been angered by Washington's support for the Kurdish YPG militia, which has emerged as a key partner for the United States in fighting Islamic State in Syria.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.