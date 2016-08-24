ANKARA The United States should reassess its support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG to prevent an increase in danger, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday, adding Washington agreed the rebels should not go west of the Euphrates river.

Yildirim made the comments at a joint news conference in Ankara with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is on a one-day visit to Turkey.

The United States backs the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, a policy that has drawn criticism from Turkey, which sees the fighters as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has carried out a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast.

