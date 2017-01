ISTANBUL Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have seized control of four villages in northern Syria as part of an offensive coordinated with Turkish forces to drive Islamic State from the border, Dogan news agency cited military sources as saying on Tuesday.

A total of 46 Islamic State militants have so far been killed in the operation aimed at taking control of the Syrian border town of Jarablus, the agency said.

