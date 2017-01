LONDON U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday that fighters from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had left the town of Manbij in northern Syria, a move demanded by Turkey.

Carter made the comments to reporters after meeting his Turkish counterpart, Fikri Isik, in London. Ankara has said the YPG, which it regards as a terrorist group, must withdraw to the east of the Euphrates river.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)