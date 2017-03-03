Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
GENEVA Syrian peace talks are expected to conclude later on Friday with an "agreed agenda" and a plan to resume negotiations later this month in Geneva, Western diplomats said.
It was not immediately clear whether the issue of fighting terrorism would be part of the terms, as sought by the Damascus delegation led by Syrian Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari.
A third Western diplomat said there had been movement from both sides on the agenda, but that the opposition was still looking for reassurances that the government would not use terrorism as a pretext to derail the talks.
(Reporting by John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.