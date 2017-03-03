GENEVA Syrian peace talks are expected to conclude later on Friday with an "agreed agenda" and a plan to resume negotiations later this month in Geneva, Western diplomats said.

It was not immediately clear whether the issue of fighting terrorism would be part of the terms, as sought by the Damascus delegation led by Syrian Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari.

A third Western diplomat said there had been movement from both sides on the agenda, but that the opposition was still looking for reassurances that the government would not use terrorism as a pretext to derail the talks.

(Reporting by John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)