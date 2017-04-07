Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft delivers remarks during the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S. April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED NATIONS Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been "put on notice" by the U.S. air strike over a deadly toxic gas attack, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said on Friday, describing it as a "proportionate response to unspeakable acts."

"Without Russia's seven vetoes in the Security Council, defying the views of other members of this council, Assad would have faced sanctions and justice," Rycroft told the 15-member council.

