Special advisor to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Jan Egeland arrives for a news conference after a meeting of the Task Force for Humanitarian Access at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Aid workers in eastern Aleppo were distributing the last available food rations on Thursday as the quarter of a million people besieged in the Syrian city entered what is expected to be a cruel winter, U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

The United Nations sent a four-part humanitarian plan to all parties to the conflict several days ago, covering delivery of food and medical supplies, medical evacuations and access for health workers, and Egeland said he was hopeful of a deal.

"I do believe we will be able to avert mass hunger this winter," he told reporters in Geneva, adding that he had the clear impression that Russia would continue its pause in air operations over the northern city.

