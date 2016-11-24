May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
GENEVA The United Nations said on Thursday that media reports about the resignation of the U.N. Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, were incorrect.
"Media reports that Special Envoy de Mistura is resigning his post are not accurate. The Special Envoy remains fully engaged on his mission," the short U.N. statement said.
London-based pan-Arab newspaper al-Hayat reported on Thursday, citing anonymous U.N. diplomatic sources, that de Mistura had informed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that he wanted to step down for personal reasons before his contract, which can be renewed, ends in March 2017.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BUDAPEST The price of foie gras in Hungary, one of the world's leading producers of the delicacy, has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks.