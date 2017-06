ASTANA The Syrian peace process should remain guided by the United Nations and continue in Geneva, UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday, commenting on the negotiations in Astana.

"We (the UN) are the main player in regards to the political process," he said, praising the Astana talks' role in reaching an agreement to consolidate a ceasefire.

