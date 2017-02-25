Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
GENEVA The United Nations envoy to Syria warned on Saturday that there would be efforts by actors on the ground to try to derail intra-Syrian peace talks after gunmen and suicide bombers killed dozens in Homs following an attack on Syrian security offices.
"Every time we have talks, or negotiations, there is always someone who tries to spoil," Staffan de Mistura told reporters before meeting the government delegation.
He said he hoped the attack would not impact the negotiations which began on Thursday in Geneva.
"I am expecting (it), unfortunately, spoilers."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON Customers at British retail banks risk facing disruption in day-to-day banking as major lenders ring-fence their high street businesses from investment banking operations , the Bank of England said on Friday.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government on Friday reaffirmed its plan to boost the representation of smaller parties in parliament as its predicted majority after this weekend's runoffs grew, and likely voter turnout shrank.