GENEVA The United Nations envoy to Syria warned on Saturday that there would be efforts by actors on the ground to try to derail intra-Syrian peace talks after gunmen and suicide bombers killed dozens in Homs following an attack on Syrian security offices.

"Every time we have talks, or negotiations, there is always someone who tries to spoil," Staffan de Mistura told reporters before meeting the government delegation.

He said he hoped the attack would not impact the negotiations which began on Thursday in Geneva.

"I am expecting (it), unfortunately, spoilers."

