Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
GENEVA The United Nations will include discussions about the strategy for fighting terrorism in an agenda of the next round of Syria peace talks, U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Friday, after a first eight-day round of talks in Geneva.
In an apparent gain for Syria's government, which had lobbied to put "terrorism" on the agenda, de Mistura said future rounds of Geneva talks would tackle "issues related to strategies of counter-terrorism, security governance and also medium-term confidence-building measures".
Talks in Astana, convened by Russia, Turkey and Iran, would be complementary and deal with "maintenance of the ceasefire, immediate confidence-building measures and operational counter-terrorism issuees", he told a final press conference.
He said he felt "comfortable" that all sides could "live with" the Geneva agenda.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.