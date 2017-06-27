What is May's working majority? Answer: 13 votes
LONDON After losing her majority in parliament by betting on a snap June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May must rely on a small Northern Irish party to ensure she can pass legislation.
WASHINGTON U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday the Trump administration issued a warning to Syria over a possible chemical weapons attack after seeing preparations similar to activities before an attack in April.
She told a House of Representatives hearing that the administration intended its warning not just to Syria's government but also to Russia and Iran. "I believe that the goal is at this point not just to send (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad a message but to send Russia and Iran a message that if this happens again we are putting you on notice," Haley said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over.
LONDON Britain's top share index dipped on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.