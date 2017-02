GENEVA The United Nations will not hold another round of Syria peace talks in Geneva until officials on all sides agree the parameters for a political transition deal, which has an Aug. 1 deadline, the U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday.

"The time is not yet mature for the official third round of the intra-Syrian talks," de Mistura told reporters.

De Mistura also said he had heard from Russia about a release of a "substantial number" of fighters detained by the Syrian government, but he wanted to get confirmation and more detail.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)