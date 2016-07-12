A general view shows the damaged Carlton Hotel (L) and Aleppo's historic citadel, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as seen from a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

GENEVA The United Nations said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about increased fighting in and around the Syrian city of Aleppo and called for humanitarian aid access and the safe and rapid evacuation of civilians.

U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva that intensified hostilities between government forces and armed groups had cut 300,000 people in eastern Aleppo off from humanitarian supplies and commercial goods, and prices in the city were already rising.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)